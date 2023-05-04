DTA scopes ISO standard for engaging consultants

The Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) is considering whether to make compliance with the ISO 20700:2017 standard a requirement of participating in the ICT panels it runs.

The standard, created in 2017, is intended to focus management consultancies on “innovation, differentiation and ethical behaviour”, while helping clients “better understand what they can expect from a management consultant in a consultancy project.”

In a submission [pdf], the DTA said it is examining ISO 20700:2017 compliance as a core requirement of being in line for government work.

It suggested the broader federal government should consider incorporating the standard into all procurement arrangements that invite bids from consultancies.

“While the DTA is considering including this requirement under its panels, incorporating it in the government’s broader procurement guidance would set a consistent expectation and effectively guide behaviour across the consultancy sector in Australia,” the DTA said.

“This could be achieved by including it in procurement guidance for Commonwealth entities, and especially for the guidance on the establishment of panels across government.”

The DTA noted, however, that compliance could set a high bar for “small-to-medium and Indigenous enterprise” to meet, and the effect of that on participation levels in government procurement would require some careful consideration.

“The certification process to comply with the standard may require too much time, money and effort for some sellers,” it said.

“Further research by the Australian government should explore what policy levers or initiatives can be used to minimise the impact on these providers.”

The DTA also suggested that the federal government may want to “consider consolidating the number of procurement pathways (such as panels) currently used for consulting services, as each pathway involves individual terms and conditions.”

“Consolidation of pathways by introducing mandatory panels would allow for standard terms and conditions for government entities, as well as sellers and the consulting services they provide,” it suggested.

“This would also allow for simplified management of data, providing clearer trends and analysis for future use.”

Much of the remainder of the DTA’s submission outlined its commitments generally to managing conflicts of interest, risk, transparency and accountability when engaging consultants for work.