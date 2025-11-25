DTA plans 'register' of providers that underperform on gov tech projects

The Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) is proposing a “secure register” of technology providers deemed to have underperformed on government projects.

The register is to be created under what the agency is calling its digital seller underperformance policy or DSUP.

The DTA will both judge whether a technology provider should be added to the list, and manage access, which will be limited to government agencies.

New additions to the list will be tagged with a “confirmed serious underperformance” status for at least one year, under the proposal.

Even if they manage to get that status revoked, their “serious underperformance history” will be searchable for up to five years.

The DTA’s draft policy [pdf] contains a broad array of issues that could get a technology provider on the list, including timeline and budget blowouts, personnel and security issues.

As it stands, multiple “minor” infringements could also add up to a place on the list, with the DTA taking into account “aggregated incidents of minor underperformance by the same seller across multiple agencies”.

While the DTA said the register is “not a blacklist”, it is likely to factor into whether the technology provider wins future work.

“The proposed policy strives to strengthen transparency and support more consistent information-sharing across government, not to act as an exclusion mechanism,” DTA CEO Chris Fechner said.

“It is important to note that the DSUP will not preclude buyers from engaging sellers on the register and buyers remain responsible for assessing a potential seller’s suitability.”

The policy is intended to cover contracts worth at least $4 million.

Consultation on the proposed policy closes December 21.