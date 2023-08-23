DTA chief operating officer joins new anti-corruption commission

The Digital Transformation Agency’s chief operating officer (COO) George-Philip de Wet has left to establish the technology operations of Australia’s new National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

In his new role as general manager of enabling services, de Wet has a very wide brief: he will be responsible for ICT; finance, including procurement; records and knowledge management; security; and property services.

The NACC, which was established in legislation in December 2022 and commenced operations on July 1, confirmed de Wet’s appointment to iTnews.

The NACC told iTnews it currently expects de Wet’s enabling services branch to have 24 staff, “but this may change as the commission’s structure and staffing evolves”.

De Wet, whose public service career began in 2008 with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, joined the DTA in 2016 as its chief finance officer (CFO), a role he held for just over two years before being appointed COO in August 2018.

Prior to joining the DTA, de Wet spent three years with the Department of Treasury, including more than two years acting as the department’s CFO.

For just over two years from November 2020, de Wet was the DTA’s head of corporate, before returning to the COO role in February this year.