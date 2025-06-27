DTA adds another $25m to Microsoft sourcing deal

The federal government has topped up its volume sourcing agreement with Microsoft by another $25 million through a fresh one-year deal for “unified support” services.

Signed by the Digital Transformation Agency, the latest agreement covers multiple federal agencies using Microsoft products and services.

However, iTnews understands Copilot is not included in this instance.

Earlier this month, a $257 million amendment was added to the standing offer, bringing its total value above $1.2 billion.

The DTA renewed its six-year arrangement with Microsoft for a further 12 months in January.

Since its inception at $96 million, the agreement’s value has increased more than thirteen-fold.

At the time of its third renewal earlier this year, the deal was valued at $954 million, but this has grown by over 25 percent in just the last six months.

As of last year, 180,000 licences for Microsoft Office and other products and services were sold to government agencies via the government’s official Microsoft reseller Data#3.