Domino's Pizza ends A/NZ CIO search

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has appointed Rod Chapman as its chief information officer for Australia and New Zealand following a five-month search.

The company began its search for last August when former A/NZ CIO Dan Hawkins was promoted to general manager of Domino’s New Zealand.

Reporting to Domino’s global chief technology officer Matthias Hansen, Chapman will kick off his new role at the end of January.

Chapman will oversee Domino's AN/Z IT functions, covering helpdesk, cloud operations, retail services and infrastructure teams.

Hansen told iTnews that Chapman’s background “leading large IT projects” positions him well to lead the technology team “into its next era and to support the Australia and New Zealand business to achieve its next phase of growth and innovation.”

"Rod’s ability to balance long-term planning, with the ongoing commercial demand for IT projects and services, whilst also managing the ongoing costs, security, skills, capacity, operations and change processes required across the team, will be incredibly valuable,” Hansen said.

Chapman was previously CIO of EG Australia, which operates EG Ampol service stations and convenience stores across Australia.

EG Australia was formed when Woolworths sold its service station business to British company EG Group in 2019.

Prior to the sale, Chapman worked at Woolworths Group over a five-year period, most notably as CIO for the company’s fuel division.

He was also an Accenture managing director from 2013 to 2014 and spent over a decade at telecommunications company Cell C.