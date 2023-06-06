Domain Group hires Shane Watt as its CISO

Real estate marketplace operator Domain Group has appointed a new CISO, tapping Boral’s security chief Shane Watt for the role.

A spokesperson for Domain Group declined to comment to iTnews on whether this is an inaugural CISO role, or who previously held responsibility for cyber security.

Watt shared his appointment by Domain Group in a Linkedin post last week.

Some of the goals of the company’s security strategy were published in its 2022 annual reports.

“In FY23 areas of focus will include: identification of weaknesses, detection of anomalous events, protection of critical assets, incident response, [and] recovery capabilities,” it stated.

“We are also enhancing our existing policies, standards, processes and technologies to further minimise the impact and likelihood of threats such as error, fraud, embezzlement, sabotage, terrorism, extortion, industrial espionage, privacy violations, service interruption, and natural disaster.”

Watt worked as Boral’s CISO from October 2020 to March 2023; he was also News Corp’s CISO from 2016 to 2020, and previously worked at Travelex and at the UK Competition Commission in various security positions.

Boral has since named its head of cyber defence, operations and engineering Nidhin Tamil as CISO.