Digital radio system outage halts Sydney trains

Backup system may be engaged.

A failure of the digital train radio system (DTRS) has stopped trains from operating in the Sydney metropolitan area, as well as reportedly on intercity lines.

Transport for NSW said the DTRS outage started at 2.45pm and that there is no estimated time for resolution. 

“This is the digital radio system that connects the train crew with the signaller and our rail operations centre,” a spokesperson said in a statement to iTnews.

“As a result for safety reasons we have had to halt trains at platforms until we can reboot the system.

“Engineers are on site and looking at the system fault and determining if we implement a backup system located at Homebush.”

Sydney Trains had earlier said that trains were “currently not moving” due to the problem.

Commuters reported trains parked at stations for extended periods and of seeking alternative transport options as the afternoon peak approaches.

Transport for NSW said that it had been able to get passengers safely disembarked from trains across the network.

Several social media posts point to a recent upgrade of the DTRS as a potentially contributing factor, but this could not be verified.

