Digital Canberra taps Service NSW's CDO

Digital Canberra has landed Service NSW’s chief digital officer Dr Christina Igasto as its inaugural director-general, with the change coming into effect later this month.

Dr Christina Igasto (credit: LinkedIn)

Igasto revealed her impending departure from Service NSW in a LinkedIn post, and iTnews has confirmed these details with Digital Canberra.

A newly-formed ACT government directorate, Digital Canberra is home to “digital technology, data and security systems across ACT government” as well as “Canberra’s strategy for a connected digital future”, according to its website.

Since July last year, Bettina Konti has been its interim director-general, in addition to her long-term role as the ACT government’s chief digital officer.

Under the new structure, Igasto will start as director-general on May 25 and Konti will begin a new role as deputy director-general.

An internal announcement of Igasto’s appointment at Digital Canberra highlights her experience delivering “major digital transformation initiatives and strategic programs to meet complex business and community needs under the NSW digital strategy.”

“Christina has led digital transformation across more than 80 NSW government agencies, ensuring the effective adoption of lean, agile, cyber-secure and product-driven delivery practices,” the announcement, sighted by iTnews, reads.

The announcement adds that Konti’s interim leadership role at Digital Canberra “has been critical for bringing us together as seamlessly as possible in a very short time frame.”

“Her clear vision and guidance has helped us confidently implement an ambitious change agenda, laying the foundations for us to better service and improve the lives of Canberrans,” it states.

In her own LinkedIn post, Igasto wrote that she “looked forward” to “supporting … the delivery of seamless, innovative and trusted digital services for the community across [ACT] government.”

A NSW Department of Customer Service spokesperson was contacted by iTnews for comment on the transition arrangements for the Service NSW CDO role.