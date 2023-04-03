Digital Assets Bill introduced to parliament

By on
Digital Assets Bill introduced to parliament

Senator moves to regulate digital currencies.

A new private bill aimed at regulating digital assets such as cryptocurrencies has been introduced to parliament.

Senator Andrew Bragg introduced the Digital Assets (Market Regulation) Bill in the senate late week, pitching it as a way to “put Australia back into the race to regulate” and protect consumers and promote investment in digital currencies.

“Licensing for exchanges, custody requirements and stablecoins are included in the bill. Australia can be a digital asset hub whilst protecting digital asset consumers, but we must act now,” Bragg said.

If passed, the Act would require anyone operating a digital asset exchange or service to hold a licence granted by ASIC or a recognised foreign licence.

The bill also includes licensing for exchanges, custody requirements and stablecoins.

Banking institutions would also need to meet reporting rules.

Bragg said he introduced the private senator’s bill because Australia "is losing the race to regulate” digital assets.

“In October 2021, the 'senate select committee on Australia as a technology and financial centre' made 12 recommendations relating to digital asset regulation," Bragg said.

“Of these recommendations, 11 were adopted by the former government, and on March 21 2022, Treasury began public consultations on custody and licensing requirements. 

Bragg said Labor and financial services minister Stephen Jones had opted to ignore the consultation already undertaken and had restarted the process in May 2022.

He claimed the lack of continuity had exposed Australians to collapses such as FTX.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cbdcdigital assetfinancegovernmentlaborliberalstrategy

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

CBA and Telstra to detect in-progress phone-based scams

CBA and Telstra to detect in-progress phone-based scams
NAB brings in payment prompts

NAB brings in payment prompts
CBA lays groundwork to create its first data science 'grandmasters'

CBA lays groundwork to create its first data science 'grandmasters'
ASIC investigates ASX's core replacement

ASIC investigates ASX's core replacement

Digital Nation

Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?