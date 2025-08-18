DFAT renews Datacom contact centre deal for $176m

By

Will handle passport telephony and processing until 2030.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) has handed Datacom $176 million to continue managing its contact centre services for another five years.

DFAT renews Datacom contact centre deal for $176m

The Christchurch-headquartered IT services firm will oversee inbound and outbound telephony, as well as processing services, including for the Australian Passport Office (APO), through to 2030.

The renewal comes in the wake of an auditor-general’s report into DFAT’s previous contract with Datacom, which highlighted “significant cost underestimations.”

Originally signed in May 2022 for $6.9 million over one year, the agreement was amended five times, ballooning to $134 million by its expiry on July 5, 2025 - more than 10 times its initial estimate.

In its response to the audit [pdf], DFAT said the increase in value reflected increases in Datacom staffing for the APO from 40 full-time people in the original agreement to 318 for the first year.

The first amendment also reflected Datacom gaining access to the Australian Passport Office’s IT systems to accelerate processing, DFAT added.

The rise occurred during a period of soaring demand following the reopening of international borders post-Covid, though staffing was later reduced to 278.

As of September last year, the full-time staffing level stood at 197 people.

While the previous deal was procured via the Digital Transformation Agency’s Digital Marketplace Panel, DFAT has opted to use the Australian Taxation Office’s outsourcing delivery panel for the new contract.

DFAT declined to comment on the new arrangement when contacted by iTnews.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
datacomdfatgovernmenttelco/isp

Sponsored Whitepapers

State of the SOC: Building Resilience in a Shifting Threat Landscape
State of the SOC: Building Resilience in a Shifting Threat Landscape
Transform IT Service Delivery with Freshworks ITSM
Transform IT Service Delivery with Freshworks ITSM
Digital Transformation That Works in the Real World
Digital Transformation That Works in the Real World
Beyond the Breach: Logicalis Delivers Scalable, Business-Aligned MXDR Security
Beyond the Breach: Logicalis Delivers Scalable, Business-Aligned MXDR Security
Transforming IT for the Hybrid Era
Transforming IT for the Hybrid Era

Events

Most Read Articles

Telstra sells 75 percent Versent stake to Infosys for $233m

Telstra sells 75 percent Versent stake to Infosys for $233m
NBN Co weaves AI and automation into its operational "fabric"

NBN Co weaves AI and automation into its operational "fabric"
DFAT renews Datacom contact centre deal for $176m

DFAT renews Datacom contact centre deal for $176m
Optus to answer privacy court case stemming from 2022 data breach

Optus to answer privacy court case stemming from 2022 data breach
techpartner.news logo
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?