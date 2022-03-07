Details of another big ransomware group 'Trickbot' leak online

By on
Details of another big ransomware group 'Trickbot' leak online

A week after the Conti gang was humbled.

A week after the notorious Russia-based extortionist gang Conti was humbled when reams of data on its internal chats were published online, a second group - Trickbot - appears to have been hit by a leak as well.

Detailed information purportedly about this second ransomware gang has appeared online, experts said, more evidence that groups with alleged Russian ties have been targeted for exposure in recent days.

Identifying details of purported gang members spread by a Twitter account calling itself "TrickbotLeaks" began percolating across the web late last week.

The account was suspended and Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the information, but experts said the details being published aligned with their understanding of the group.

"It overlaps – largely overlaps - with our research," said Vitali Kremez, the chief executive of Florida-based cybersecurity firm AdvIntel.

Kremez, who says he is in touch with a Ukrainian researcher alleged to be responsible for the earlier leak of Conti correspondence, said the drumbeat of disclosures appeared to have been in one way or another triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"All the gloves are off" in the Russian cybercriminal sphere, Kremez said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
detail group leak ransomware security trickbot

Sponsored Whitepapers

A Guide to Cyber Security Threat Hunting
A Guide to Cyber Security Threat Hunting
20 ways Automate solves IT and business problems
20 ways Automate solves IT and business problems
Magic Quadrant for Access Management
Magic Quadrant for Access Management
Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021
Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021
The 5 steps to effective data protection
The 5 steps to effective data protection

Events

Most Read Articles

US warns of newly found advanced Chinese backdoor

US warns of newly found advanced Chinese backdoor
Services Australia gets new CISO

Services Australia gets new CISO
NBN Co, Telstra, Optus networks impacted by severe floods

NBN Co, Telstra, Optus networks impacted by severe floods
Tasmanian data services hit by twin Telstra fibre cuts

Tasmanian data services hit by twin Telstra fibre cuts

Digital Nation

The other &#8216;CTO&#8217;: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
The other ‘CTO’: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?