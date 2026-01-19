Dept of Industry reviews its extended ERP stack

The Department of Industry, Science and Resources is set to review its enterprise resource planning (ERP) stack, coinciding with the mid-year renewal of its contract with TechnologyOne.

The federal department has software from six different vendors in the broader ERP stack, covering mostly internal finance and HR-related functions.

“The department’s current ERP environment includes TechnologyOne, Expense8, Aurion, Accendre (for HireRoad and eLearning), [IBM] Planning Analytics (TM1), and BluePrism for robotic process automation,” it said in an approach to market.

“Considering the forthcoming TechnologyOne contract expiry in August 2026 and need to review the department’s ERP technology stack, a specialist is required to develop an ERP procurement options brief, support the management of any resultant ERP procurement processes, initially and then support and advise on development of an ERP strategy.”

With the TechnologyOne contract's expiry only six months away, and the core functions and complexity typically involved in ERP system builds, it appears unlikely the department would be angling to move off its enterprise software platform any time soon.

Instead, this could suggest the aim of the strategic review could be replacing some of the ancillary systems in the broader ERP stack that plug into TechnologyOne with native components, enabling it to trim the number of vendors it works with and different skillsets required to operate the stack.

A spokesperson for the department declined to provide detailed comment about the review when approached by Digital Nation, citing the “open approach to market”.

They said only that “current ERP systems are under enterprise arrangements.”