Dept of Industry reviews its extended ERP stack

By
Follow google news

Consolidation could be on the cards.

The Department of Industry, Science and Resources is set to review its enterprise resource planning (ERP) stack, coinciding with the mid-year renewal of its contract with TechnologyOne.

Dept of Industry reviews its extended ERP stack

The federal department has software from six different vendors in the broader ERP stack, covering mostly internal finance and HR-related functions.

“The department’s current ERP environment includes TechnologyOne, Expense8, Aurion, Accendre (for HireRoad and eLearning), [IBM] Planning Analytics (TM1), and BluePrism for robotic process automation,” it said in an approach to market.

“Considering the forthcoming TechnologyOne contract expiry in August 2026 and need to review the department’s ERP technology stack, a specialist is required to develop an ERP procurement options brief, support the management of any resultant ERP procurement processes, initially and then support and advise on development of an ERP strategy.”

With the TechnologyOne contract's expiry only six months away, and the core functions and complexity typically involved in ERP system builds, it appears unlikely the department would be angling to move off its enterprise software platform any time soon.

Instead, this could suggest the aim of the strategic review could be replacing some of the ancillary systems in the broader ERP stack that plug into TechnologyOne with native components, enabling it to trim the number of vendors it works with and different skillsets required to operate the stack.

A spokesperson for the department declined to provide detailed comment about the review when approached by Digital Nation, citing the “open approach to market”.

They said only that “current ERP systems are under enterprise arrangements.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
© Digital Nation
Tags:
disrerpfinancegovernmenthrsoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Fintech compliance made fast and secure
Fintech compliance made fast and secure
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM
Sumo Logic named in the 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
Sumo Logic named in the 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
The cloud tipping point
The cloud tipping point

Events

Most Read Articles

Suncorp is modernising its finance and HR systems

Suncorp is modernising its finance and HR systems
Coles to transform finance as 'cloud ERP' program evolves

Coles to transform finance as 'cloud ERP' program evolves
Kmart Group tests AI in its finance operations

Kmart Group tests AI in its finance operations
Jemena builds out finance automation for its month-end processes

Jemena builds out finance automation for its month-end processes
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?