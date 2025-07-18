Defence's chief IT architect moves on

By

Moves to role at the Department of Infrastructure.

Defence’s chief IT architect has departed to lead technology and cyber operations at the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications, Sports and the Arts.

Rob Doughty has been named as the Infrastructure department’s new chief technology officer and chief information officer after over six years with Defence.

He steps into the role previously held by Tony Castley, who left Infrastructure to join the Clean Energy Regulator in an unspecified position.

The Department of Infrastructure confirmed the change in leadership, adding that Doughty would officially join on July 21.

Doughty, who will also hold the title of assistant secretary of Strategy, Architecture and Cyber Security Branch, is set to report to the department’s CIO Jeff Goedecke, according to its organisation chart [pdf].

Announcing his departure from Defence on LinkedIn, Doughty wrote: “I want to thank all the great people I’ve worked with across the Australian Public Service, Australian Defence Force and industry over the past six years.

“Some of the best architects, technologists and engineers I’ve met in my career.”

Last year, the Department of Infrastructure unveiled plans for a multi-year IT and cyber security transformation, inviting several professional services firms to write a “combined pass business case to uplift and transform [its] cyber and digital capabilities”.

At the time, the department said the investment would focus on modernising its information environment through a multi-year program that will include replacing ageing platforms and retiring technical debt.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
