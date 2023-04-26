Defence urged to use open architecture approach for IT

The Australian Defence Force should adopt “open” IT platforms, according to a sweeping Defence strategic review released this week.

The review findings give only limited specific attention to ICT, with the most prominent other recommendations covering cyber security and the use of contractors.

The review does, however, state that the cyber domain should be considered equal to Defence’s other four domains – land, sea, air and space.

Previous reviews of the department’s sprawling tech spend in recent years have included asking McKinsey to assess its operating model in 2020, and data centre, ICT and cyber security strategies announced last September.

Today’s review states simply that "an open architecture approach should be adopted by Defence in both hardware and software.”

Noting that C4 – command, control, communications, computer networks – have now become “the critical backbone for providing connectivity of trusted and relevant information and data exchange”, the review said "open" hardware and software could "reduce integration complexity and costs, and break down barriers for Australian industry participation.”

iTnews has asked Defence what constraints may apply to the open architecture approach, given how much of its IT is embedded in systems purchased from overseas, including vehicles, aircraft, watercraft, weapons systems and so on.

The review also called for enhanced cyber domain capabilities, with a view to delivering “a coherent and, where possible, centralised cyber domain capability development and management function”, as well as enhancing its cyber skills base.

However, the review’s recommendations were only for the development of a “comprehensive framework” for cyber domain operations “that is consistent with the other domains”, and strengthened cyber domain capabilities.

In addition, the review calls for the Defence CIO Group (DCIOG) to have two new senior officials, one responsible for capability management, and one to manage the secret network, as part of a “rebalancing” of capabilities away from external contractors.

The review stated as well that “the CIOG workforce should be rebalanced to a 60:40 APS- and ADF-to-contractor ratio”, and added that legacy systems and platforms should be decommissioned.

On the topic of calling for the recognition of the importance of the cyber domain, the review stated that “more attention and resources must be devoted to crucial future-focused joint capabilities such as information warfare, cyber capabilities, electronic warfare, and guided weapons and explosive ordnance.”