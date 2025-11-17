Defence to bring on trainee software engineers from Microsoft-supported program

By
New hires to commence 12-month placement.

Defence will hire 10 software engineering and computer science students from a Microsoft-supported program in a move to bolster graduate pathways. 

The 10 students will join the Defence Digital Group - Defence's IT department - through placements in entry-level positions.

The trainees are currently studying at the Holberton School, which focuses on technology and computer sciences. 

“In 2024, Defence Digital Group agreed to collaborate with Holberton to trial their program as an entry-level placement channel into Defence,” a Defence spokesperson told iTnews. 

“On successful completion of their studies, the 10 candidates will commence a 12-month placement in Defence Digital Group, subject to standard employment and security vetting requirements.

"During this time they may apply for ongoing roles.” 

ITnews understands that Microsoft’s part in this program includes targeted training on Azure, and that this training aligns with the Department of Defence’s Digital Strategy and Roadmap 2024.

This includes a focus on global platforms, particularly on cloud technologies "that interoperate seamlessly to form the foundation of our digital blueprint", the strategy reads. 

In July, iTnews revealed a co-investment program between Microsoft and Defence, which Defence confirmed in July would see the tech giant “co-invest [in] Defence’s cloud adoption and digital transformation.” 

