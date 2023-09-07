Defence Housing Australia investigates third-party provider hack exposure

Defence Housing Australia has launched an investigation to determine if it, or the data of Australian Defence personnel, has been exposed in a cyber attack on a third-party service provider.

The government business enterprise (GBE) said it is collaborating with the Defence on the investigation, which sought to establish - among other things - “if any Defence personnel or families’ information has been compromised.”

“Defence personnel affected by this incident will be advised as soon as practicable,” it said.

Defence Housing Australia, or DHA, arranges accommodation for personnel and their families, either on or off-base.

In a brief incident notification, published late Wednesday, the GBE said that there had been “no impact to, or breach of, DHA or Defence ICT systems”.

DHA said that the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC), the Department of Home Affairs’ Cyber Security Response Unit and the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) had all been notified.

The Department of Veterans’ Affairs (DVA) also notified of the same incident, though said none of its systems had been impacted.

DHA said that Defence personnel requiring support could contact IDCARE, Australia’s national identity and cyber support community service.

DVA advised that if the incident “has caused you or your loved ones concern, Open Arms – Veterans & Families Counselling is available to provide 24/7 support on 1800 011 046 or www.openarms.gov.au”.

The breached service provider was not identified.