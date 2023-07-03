Defence finds its next CIO

Defence has appointed Chris Crozier as its next chief information officer following a nearly six-month search.
Crozier, who is currently the group chief information officer for Orica, based in Singapore, will begin at Defence on August 1.
The news was first reported by InnovationAus.
A Defence spokesperson confirmed the appointment in a statement to iTnews.
“Following a merit selection process, Chris Crozier has been appointed to the position of Defence chief information officer,” the spokesperson said.
“Crozier brings a wealth of experience to Defence, as a global executive who has shown deep cross-functional and cross-cultural leadership in business and technology transformation.
“Defence looks forward to welcoming Crozier to its senior leadership group on August 1, 2023.”
Defence started advertising for a new chief information officer in late November last year as its previous CIO Stephen Pearson neared the end of a five-year fixed-term.
Crozier has spent the past seven-and-a-half years at Orica, including as its group CIO and its chief digital officer.
He was also previously a longtime group CIO for BHP.