Defence finds its next CIO

By on
File photo.

To start August 1.

Defence has appointed Chris Crozier as its next chief information officer following a nearly six-month search.

Crozier, who is currently the group chief information officer for Orica, based in Singapore, will begin at Defence on August 1.

The news was first reported by InnovationAus.

A Defence spokesperson confirmed the appointment in a statement to iTnews.

“Following a merit selection process, Chris Crozier has been appointed to the position of Defence chief information officer,” the spokesperson said.

“Crozier brings a wealth of experience to Defence, as a global executive who has shown deep cross-functional and cross-cultural leadership in business and technology transformation.

“Defence looks forward to welcoming Crozier to its senior leadership group on August 1, 2023.”

Defence started advertising for a new chief information officer in late November last year as its previous CIO Stephen Pearson neared the end of a five-year fixed-term.

Crozier has spent the past seven-and-a-half years at Orica, including as its group CIO and its chief digital officer.

He was also previously a longtime group CIO for BHP.

