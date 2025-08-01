David Jones seeks '360-degree' customer view from unified data

David Jones is looking to enhance its marketing efforts through a new data strategy centred around building a comprehensive and unified view of each customer.

The department store began refreshing its marketing approach in 2023, initially focusing on integrating customer preferences and segmentation into its outbound emailing process.

The strategy was supported by David Jones’ adoption of Snowflake, which, according to CTO Hugh Fahy enabled the retailer to connect and consolidate previously siloed datasets to help build a "360-degree" view of customers.

“There are now some very insightful thoughts around how [different product] segments are doing and in which stores,” Fahy said.

“Of course, that is invaluable in terms of decision-making, and we can also bring that to life through personalisation.”

Examples of personalised messaging include emails, video content and push notifications, Fahy added.

The retailer is now focusing its efforts on further enriching its data about online users’ behaviour, which can span steps such as time spent on certain web pages and items in baskets.

David Jones is also using Qualtrics to collect and act on customer feedback, which informs product content on its website and app.

Fahy said there is an opportunity to combine this feedback with operational data from Snowflake, such as inventory and supply chain visibility, to deliver a more cohesive customer experience.

“We're still rounding out that customer 360 [view],” he said.

“We want more of our online behavioural data to enrich that data set so we can drive more personalisation.”