Databricks to buy Tecton in AI agent push

By

Created by former Uber engineers.

Databricks will acquire machine learning startup Tecton to expand its AI agent offerings, the latest in a string of deals aimed at offering full-scale AI building tools for enterprise customers, its chief executive told Reuters.

Databricks to buy Tecton in AI agent push

Tecton, backed by Sequoia Capital and Kleiner Perkins, provides software that helps companies analyse and deploy data at scale with low latency.

Financial terms of the deal, which consists of Databricks' private shares, were not disclosed.

Tecton was last valued at US$900 million ($1.4 billion) in a 2022 private funding round and has about 90 employees.

The deal comes on the heels of Databricks' announcement this week that it had signed a term sheet for a new funding round at a valuation of more than US$100 billion, up more than 60 percent from eight months ago.

Tecton has raised US$160 million from investors including Andreessen Horowitz and Bain Capital Ventures since it was founded in 2020 by former Uber engineers who created Michelangelo, an AI platform that Uber uses internally for real-time pricing and other functions.

Databricks CEO Ali Ghodsi said Tecton's technology and talent could help to build out Databricks' Agent Bricks, its flagship product for building and automating workflows with AI agents, as competition intensifies to supply AI tools to businesses.

Specifically, the acquisition could help to cut response times in AI applications, a top priority for customers building interactive services.

"It's really the real-time building block to feed real-time information into the agents," he said, adding that speed is crucial for AI use cases such as voice interaction.

"Many of the use cases are directly user-facing and human-facing, and humans hate to wait."

The two companies already had close ties. Tecton partnered with Databricks, as well as its competitor Snowflake, in 2022. The two data platforms have also become investors in the startup.

Ghodsi said many of Tecton's customers - including crypto exchange Coinbase - already use Databricks' services. He added that the acquisition would help to deepen relationships with clients that rely on both technologies.

The deal continues Databricks' acquisition spree, fueled by a soaring private valuation that it has used to buy venture-backed startups while it builds out a comprehensive AI platform. Databricks acquired generative AI platform MosaicML for $1.3 billion in 2023, added Tabular in 2024 to bring the creators of the Apache Iceberg data format in-house, and earlier this year purchased serverless database company Neon for $1 billion to power high-speed AI applications.

(Reporting by Krystal Hu in Toronto; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
aidatabrickssoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

State of the SOC: Building Resilience in a Shifting Threat Landscape
State of the SOC: Building Resilience in a Shifting Threat Landscape
Transform IT Service Delivery with Freshworks ITSM
Transform IT Service Delivery with Freshworks ITSM
Digital Transformation That Works in the Real World
Digital Transformation That Works in the Real World
Beyond the Breach: Logicalis Delivers Scalable, Business-Aligned MXDR Security
Beyond the Breach: Logicalis Delivers Scalable, Business-Aligned MXDR Security
Transforming IT for the Hybrid Era
Transforming IT for the Hybrid Era

Events

Most Read Articles

Greater Western Water's billing system data issues laid bare

Greater Western Water's billing system data issues laid bare
IAG uses GenAI to decide whether to send tradies for 'make safe' repairs

IAG uses GenAI to decide whether to send tradies for 'make safe' repairs
Flight Centre Corporate now has a single observability strategy and tool

Flight Centre Corporate now has a single observability strategy and tool
ATO considers AI coding assistance for 800 core developers

ATO considers AI coding assistance for 800 core developers
techpartner.news logo
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?