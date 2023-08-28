Databricks in talks to raise funds

Databricks, a data analytics platform using artificial intelligence, is in discussions with T. Rowe Price about a new funding round that would value the company at US$43 billion ($67 billion), Bloomberg News reported.

These private discussions are at a preliminary stage and could fall apart, the report said, citing two people familiar with the matter.

If the round is successful, the San Francisco-based startup's valuation would be considerably higher than the US$38 billion it reached two years ago in funding led by Counterpoint Global, according to the Bloomberg report.

Databricks offers a software platform in the cloud that companies can use to analyse data.

Databricks declined to comment, while T. Rowe Price did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.