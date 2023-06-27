Databricks acquires AI startup MosaicML

By on
Databricks acquires AI startup MosaicML

In US$1.3 billion deal.

Databricks has agreed to acquire artificial intelligence (AI) startup MosaicML in a mostly stock deal valued at US$1.3 billion ($1.95 billion), marking Databricks' latest efforts to build an ecosystem for enterprises to train their own AI models.

The deal comes at a time when AI development is surging in the tech industry, with rapid AI thrusts coming from big tech including Google and Microsoft, and venture capital investors pouring billions into funding AI startups in recent months.

MosaicML provides software tools designed to make it cheaper to carry out AI work, which often involves training AI algorithms on huge troves of data using expensive computer chips.

Databricks said the deal would combine its AI technology with MosaicML's language-model platform, creating a one-stop solution for enterprises to train, fine-tune and use its models.

"We think we can together make it very affordable for any organization to train their own models, own their own on their own private data and keep that private IP to themselves without having to use one centralised model," said Ali Ghodsi, chief executive at Databricks.

Databricks, which sells software tools for building AI systems, has been an advocate for open-source models, which it argues could rival the models players like OpenAI and Google are offering.

MosaicML has released multiple open-source foundation models it has pre-trained, which is the category of core technology behind services like OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Founded in 2021, MosaicML has raised US$64 million to date from investors including Lux Capital and DCVC.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
databrickssoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
The Future of Digital Identity in Government
The Future of Digital Identity in Government
Secure Public Services for Every Australian
Secure Public Services for Every Australian
7&#189; Questions for Aged Care's Digital Decisions
7½ Questions for Aged Care's Digital Decisions
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department

Most Read Articles

AGL Energy is switching its CRM platform to Salesforce

AGL Energy is switching its CRM platform to Salesforce
ASIC calls for generative AI clarity

ASIC calls for generative AI clarity
NAB widens generative AI pursuit

NAB widens generative AI pursuit
Teachers Mutual Bank hit by outage

Teachers Mutual Bank hit by outage

Digital Nation

Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
COVER STORY: The opportunities and risks of cybersecurity insurance in Australia
COVER STORY: The opportunities and risks of cybersecurity insurance in Australia
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?