Data of 237,000 US government employees breached

By on
Data of 237,000 US government employees breached

System for reimbursing commuting costs hit.

The personal information of 237,000 current and former US federal government employees has been exposed in a data breach at the US Transportation Department (USDOT), sources briefed on the matter said.

The breach hit systems for processing TRANServe transit benefits that reimburse government employees for some commuting costs.

It was not clear if any of the personal information had been used for criminal purposes.

USDOT notified Congress in an email seen by Reuters that its initial investigation of the data breach has "isolated the breach to certain systems at the department used for administrative functions, such as employee transit benefits processing."

USDOT said in a statement to Reuters the breach did not affect any transportation safety systems. It did not say who might be responsible for the hack.

The department is investigating the breach and has frozen access to the transit benefit system until it has been secured and restored, it said.

The maximum benefit allowance is US$280 ($421) per month for federal employee mass transit commuting costs.

The breach impacted 114,000 current employees and 123,000 former employees.

Federal employees and agencies have been target of hackers in the past.

Two breaches at the US Office of Personnel Management (OPM) in 2014 and 2015 compromised sensitive data belonging to more than 22 million people, including 4.2 million current and federal employees along with fingerprint data of 5.6 million of those individuals.

Suspected Russian hackers who used SolarWinds and Microsoft software to burrow into US federal agencies breached unclassified Justice Department networks and read emails at the Treasury, Commerce and Homeland Security departments. Nine federal agencies were breached, Reuters reported in 2021.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
breachdatagovernmentsecurityus

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

TechnologyOne investigates 'cyber incident' on M365 system

TechnologyOne investigates 'cyber incident' on M365 system
Latitude Financial faces first-ever joint A/NZ privacy investigation

Latitude Financial faces first-ever joint A/NZ privacy investigation
TechnologyOne still investigating impact of M365 cyber incident

TechnologyOne still investigating impact of M365 cyber incident
Cyber agencies find espionage infrastructure in 50-plus countries

Cyber agencies find espionage infrastructure in 50-plus countries

Digital Nation

Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?