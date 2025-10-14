Data firms Fivetran, dbt Labs to merge

By
Follow google news

Creating a combined data infrastructure company.

Data startups Fivetran and dbt Labs will merge in an all-stock deal, creating a combined data infrastructure company with nearly US$600 million ($920 million) in annual revenue, the two companies told Reuters.

Data firms Fivetran, dbt Labs to merge

The deal is structured as an all-stock exchange based on an agreed ratio tied to revenues and growth rates, Fivetran chief executive George Fraser said in an interview.

The combined entity is worth more than its last private valuation, Fraser said, but added that the valuation will ultimately be determined by the market. 

Fivetran was last publicly valued at US$5.6 billion in September 2021, while dbt Labs was valued at US$4.2 billion in a Series D round in February 2022.

The companies share some investors, including Andreessen Horowitz.

Upon closing, Fraser will serve as CEO of the combined company, while dbt Labs CEO Tristan Handy will become co-founder and president.

The transaction, which unites two highly valued venture-backed startups, marks significant consolidation in the data tooling market as enterprises race to adapt infrastructure for artificial intelligence applications, which require organised access to internal data.

"The thing is really unique about this combination is our emphasis on open infrastructure and interoperability... as everyone is trying to figure out how to use their business data in the context of AI," Fraser said.

Oakland, California-based Fivetran specialises in automated data movement, helping companies pull information from various sources into a central data warehouse.

Philadelphia-based dbt Labs created dbt, an open-source tool for transforming and preparing that data for analysis.

Describing the companies' products as complementary, Fraser estimated that 80 percent to 90 percent of Fivetran's customers use dbt's tools.

The new company will also keep dbt Core, the popular open-source version of dbt Labs' software, available under its current license.

The goal is to build a more comprehensive platform for enterprises' data needs, Fraser said, with the increased scale and broader platform strengthening its position for a public listing, even though an IPO is not imminent.

Fraser added that the deal is a merger of equals rather than an acquisition as the new company's board will have representation from both Fivetran and dbt Labs, and that the firm will be near cash-flow break-even.

Fivetran and dbt Labs expect the deal to close within a year. The Information had earlier reported on talks between the two firms.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
datadbtfivetransoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Optus Enterprise Mobility
Optus Enterprise Mobility
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21
Cut Cloud Costs Without Compromise: Discover mCloud by Micron21
Cut Cloud Costs Without Compromise: Discover mCloud by Micron21
What 4 wholesale distribution challenges aren&#8217;t going away anytime soon?
What 4 wholesale distribution challenges aren’t going away anytime soon?
State of the SOC: Building Resilience in a Shifting Threat Landscape
State of the SOC: Building Resilience in a Shifting Threat Landscape

Events

Most Read Articles

NSW gov contractor uploaded Excel spreadsheet of flood victims' data to ChatGPT

NSW gov contractor uploaded Excel spreadsheet of flood victims' data to ChatGPT
WA gov inks $73m deal for core digital twin platform

WA gov inks $73m deal for core digital twin platform
Qld lifts 12-year ban on IBM after $1.25bn payroll failure

Qld lifts 12-year ban on IBM after $1.25bn payroll failure
Macquarie Bank on board with Google Gemini

Macquarie Bank on board with Google Gemini
techpartner.news logo
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?