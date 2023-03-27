Cyber security strategy overlooks maritime issues

By on
Cyber security strategy overlooks maritime issues

Australia should work with international overseers, experts say.

A group of academics is arguing that the maritime sector has been overlooked in Australia’s cyber security policy development.

In an unpublished submission prepared for the federal government’s Australian Cyber Security Strategy consultation, the group from Griffith University and Queensland University of Technology say Australia should engage with the International Maritime Organisation.

The paper, a copy of which has been seen by iTnews, states that “Australia should take a leading role in the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) for the development of international law for enhancing maritime cyber security.”

One of the paper’s authors, Dr Simon McKenzie of Griffith University, told iTnews that "ports and offshore hydrocarbon infrastructures should be treated as critical infrastructure given their importance to the global economy.”

While Australia controls very few of its own vessels, “Australia is an IMO Council member as one of the 10 states with the largest interest in international seaborne trade, and it is has the legal, technical and diplomatic capacity to initiate proposals for negotiation at the IMO to develop of international law promoting maritime cyber security.”

McKenzie added: “The maritime sector poses complex legal challenges as the supporting cyber-infrastructure is located on land, on the offshore installations in the sea, and in space (for example, GPS satellites).”

The researchers note that, as with all other critical infrastructure sectors, maritime is experiencing growing volumes of cyber attacks.

For example, the submission references a January 2023 attack that brought down the servers of classification organisation DNV. 

The January 7 attack brought down the company’s ShipManager servers, which provide fleet management for 70 customers, and wasn’t fully remediated until later that month.

As this QUT post noted, the pandemic was accompanied by a growth in attacks on the maritime sector.

The submission states that “there is an urgent need for an IMO initiative for further international legal development for enhancing maritime cybersecurity”.

Governments also need to address “uncertainty about crucial legal issues including those related to sovereignty, jurisdiction, and the attribution of responsibility for non-state cyber actors,” the submission said. 

“The cyber security strategy should recognise that strengthening maritime cyber security 
requires a multi-faceted approach including security-by-design as self-regulation, coregulation at the national level, and cooperation to develop international law.”

The submission was co-authored by Dr McKenzie, Dr Samuli Haataja of Griffith University, and Dr Saiful Karim and Dr Michael Guihot of the Queensland University of Technology.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cyber securitygriffith universityinternational maritime organisationqueensland university of technologysecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

Impact of Latitude Financial cyber attack likely to spread

Impact of Latitude Financial cyber attack likely to spread
Gov flags possible tech sector liability for cyber security

Gov flags possible tech sector liability for cyber security
Latitude Financial warns of 'large-scale information theft'

Latitude Financial warns of 'large-scale information theft'
Medical research institute suffered November data breach

Medical research institute suffered November data breach

Digital Nation

Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?