Cyber Security Roadshow: Digital As Usual 2025

The 2025 Digital As Usual: Cyber Security report and roadshow will shine a spotlight on three critical areas shaping cyber resilience: human risk, quantifying cyber risk, and supply chain security.

Through a series of discussions and expert panels, the initiative aims to equip business leaders with actionable strategies for fostering a whole-of-business approach to cyber security.

Three Key Focus Areas

Human Risk : With human error remaining one of the most significant vulnerabilities in cyber security, this chapter highlights the importance of education, awareness, and fostering a security-first culture. Attendees of the breakfast event will explore how businesses can mitigate threats posed by insider risks and social engineering attacks.

Quantifying Cyber Risk : Understanding and measuring cyber threats in financial and operational terms is crucial for effective decision-making. This chapter provides insight into assessing risks, prioritising investments, and using data-driven insights to justify security strategies.

Supply Chain Risk: As organisations become increasingly interconnected, securing third-party vendors, partners, and suppliers is paramount. This chapter addresses the complexities of modern supply chains and offers guidance on mitigating vulnerabilities exploited by cyber criminals.

Roadshow Launch & Event Series

The Digital As Usual 2025 report launched on March 3 in collaboration with the Gartner Security and Risk Management Summit, ensuring key technology and security leaders have access to its insights.

Following the launch, a series of exclusive breakfast events has brought together senior business leaders, technology and security experts, and board directors to discuss key findings and share industry perspectives.

Event Schedule:

Brisbane – October 9, Sofitel Brisbane Central

The event will feature expert-led panels, networking opportunities, case studies, and discussions on the latest market trends and research.

Sydney Event Speaker Line-up

Mikhail Lopushanski, General Manager Technology Risk, Auto & General Holdings

Additional speakers to be announced soon

Event Sponsor & Registration

The Digital As Usual roadshow is proudly sponsored by Trustwave, Commvault, and eSentire.

Seats are limited, and interested participants are encouraged to secure their spot early.

Register now to be part of this critical discussion on the future of cyber security in Australia.