Cyber security firm Rapid7 explores sale

Private equity firms may be interested.

Rapid7, the cyber security firm that hired Twitter whistleblower Peiter Zatko last month, is exploring options that include a possible sale after attracting acquisition interest, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Boston-based company is working with investment bank Goldman Sachs Group as it considers approaches from parties that include private equity firms, the sources said.

The discussions are at an early stage and no deal is certain, the sources added, asking not to be identified because the matter is confidential.

Rapid7 spokespeople did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Goldman Sachs spokesperson declined to comment.

Rapid7 shares rose 23 percent to US$48.93 (A$66.5) in afternoon trading in New York on Wednesday, giving the company a market value of US$2.9 billion.

Prior to the news, they had dropped nearly 60 percent over the past year amid a broader sell-off in technology stocks and concerns about the company's competitive position.

Rapid7 specialises in so-called vulnerability management, providing software tools and services that help businesses assess and monitor security risks.

It has been forced to compete harder for its business as corporate clients cut down on spending amid concerns about an economic slowdown.

Rapid7 said last month it had hired Zatko, a former hacker who served as Twitter's head of security until his firing in January 2022, as a part-time consultant.

Zatko's claims about Twitter's security flaws and lack of control over spam bots were seized on by Elon Musk last year in his unsuccessful bid to pull out of his US$44-billion acquisition of Twitter.

