Cyber Infrastructure Security Centre restructured

By on
Cyber Infrastructure Security Centre restructured

Sets up two divisions, assigns new responsibilities.

The government's Cyber Infrastructure Security Centre ended 2022 with an organisational and executive restructure.

CISC head Hamish Hansford wrote in the organisation’s January newsletter [pdf] that the restructure is designed to support a “dual mandate” of improving the security and resilience of critical infrastructure, and improving the CISC’s “support, guidance and engagement” with its stakeholders.

“We completed an internal restructure late last year – streamlining our functions into two divisions: the partnerships, planning and cyber response division, and the security regulation division”, Hansford wrote.

“Having come together in late 2021 as a centre, and setting the foundations for success across 2022, I am confident 2023 will be the year CISC hits its stride as a mature partner and best practice regulator."

iTnews understands the restructure was formalised on December 1 last year.

A Department of Home Affairs spokesperson told iTnews the restructure is designed to “streamline operations and to give owners and operators greater confidence and clarity when they engage with us.:"

“With this new structure, CISC can better delineate national partnerships, planning and cyber response functions, alongside regulatory functions,” the spokesperson added,

Under the restructure, three members of the executive have left:

  • Lib Clark, formerly assistant secretary, industry partnerships, has left. Her role, now held by Emily Grant, is also now titled assistant secretary, industry partnerships branch in the partnerships, planning and cyber response division.
  • Britt Walker, formerly assistant secretary, risk assessment and modelling, and Sarah Warner, formerly acting assistant secretary, security risk branch, are no longer with the CISC.

In other movements, Sam Grunhard, deputy group manager of cyber and infrastructure security centre, now has added responsibility as first assistant secretary of the security regulation division.

In addition, Michael Burke, senior assistant secretary of the partnerships, policy and capability division, has had his role upgraded to deputy group manager and first assistant secretary, partnerships, planning and cyber.

Finally, Joe Smith, senior director for implementation, crisis response and recovery, has been upgraded to assistant secretary, cyber security response coordination unit in the partnerships, planning and cyber response division.

iTnews understands Smith’s role will be to collaborate with entities such as the National Emergency Management Agency and the Australian Cyber Security Centre, to support the National Coordination Mechanism and provide a technical advice and advisory function on cyber matters.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cisccyber securityinfrastructuresecuritystrategy

Sponsored Whitepapers

Securing Australia&#8217;s cyber future
Securing Australia’s cyber future
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
The Total Economic Impact&#8482; Of Juniper Connected Security
The Total Economic Impact™ Of Juniper Connected Security
State of Ransomware Report 2022
State of Ransomware Report 2022
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work

Events

Most Read Articles

IBM Australia lands fresh $725m whole-of-gov deal

IBM Australia lands fresh $725m whole-of-gov deal
Transgrid lands Endeavour Group CIO

Transgrid lands Endeavour Group CIO
Western Australia opens first AWS Local Zones location

Western Australia opens first AWS Local Zones location
Cochlear CIO David Hackshall leaves

Cochlear CIO David Hackshall leaves

Digital Nation

Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?