Cue Clothing Co expands CIO role to CIDO

Australian fashion brand Cue Clothing Co has appointed a new chief information and digital officer (CIDO) with Simon Revelman taking on the expanded role.

The brand initially went looking for a full-time chief information officer after Shane Lenton's departure.

Lenton opted to dedicate more time to a startup he co-founded called The Wishlist Company in January this year.

He had been the clothing company’s CIO until 2018 before working on a consultancy basis for the past four years.

It's understood Cue Clothing added the extra duties as it believes IT and digital go together, with Revelman appointed to strategically oversee both areas

Revelman will report directly into the owners of the business, the founding Levis family, and wrote on LinkedIn that he'd had a “great first day” at Cue Clothing.

He is overseeing IT and ecommerce operations at Cue, and part of his role involves reviewing, upgrading and building on existing and potentially new technology infrastructure.

Prior to Cue Clothing, Revelman worked as a CIO at Australian fashion retailer Mosaic Brands, home to the likes of Millers, Rockmans, Noni B, Rivers, Katies, Autograph, W. Lane, Crossroads, Beme & Ezibuy.

Revelman has a strong history as a CIO, also at Hills Limited for two years and Thorn Group, and as a former general manager for IT at GEON Print and Communication Solutions.