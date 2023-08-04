CSIRO to replace its two most core enterprise systems

CSIRO is set to replace its two core enterprise platforms - a SAP-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and inhouse-built business pipeline and research management system - by 2027.

The scientific agency has set up the enterprise services transformation or EST program for the core replacement.

It has so far completed a first pass business case for the EST program, with some indicative costs and technology choices.

These include that it will stay with SAP for its ERP, but move from a dated and highly-customised SAP ERP Central Component (ECC)-based system, presumably to S/4 HANA.

It’s not clear if there’s a preference yet for the replacement business pipeline and research management (BPRM) system; although it’s an inhouse build, the “underlying platform” is Microsoft Dynamics, a CSIRO spokesperson told iTnews.

CSIRO intends to start procurement of the new core platforms in the second half of 2023.

In a recent filing, since expired, CSIRO said that its enterprise services’ business processes were designed “over 15 years ago”.

“Since the implementation, CSIRO has adapted multiple times to keep pace with external changes across industry and government to stay at the forefront of scientific research,” it said.

“The modifications and adjustments have kept CSIRO running, however platforms are now outdated and costly to maintain due to significant customisation”.

A number of factors played a role in the timing of the EST program, among them shifting expectations and ways of working, along with the looming expiry of maintenance agreements: SAP will end mainstream support for ECC 6.0 in 2027.

As configured, CSIRO said, its core systems “are not meeting current business expectations, and with vendor support ending from 2027, there is a need to commence… work now and mitigate the end-of-maintenance risk for current solutions”.

A CSIRO spokesperson told iTnews that the organisation expected digital systems to enable their day-to-day work.

“All CSIRO employees interact with our current BPRM/SAP to some extent, with some roles requiring more interaction than others,” the spokesperson said.

CSIRO has around 8100 “staff and affiliates” working both in Australia and internationally.

The research organisation hopes the new core will be more efficient and “enable proactive management and improved administration of research and development activities, providing access to real-time insights on financial status, enhanced project management, and improved time-to-report on research outcomes.”

The spokesperson said that no other core systems are in line to be replaced, although a platform used for reporting and analytics is in line for an “update”.