CSIRO plans vast data hub for satellite data sharing

By on
CSIRO plans vast data hub for satellite data sharing

Burgeoning demand for Copernicus Earth observations.

A data hub that’s served 20 petabytes of Earth observation data to Australasian users is set for an upgrade.

The Copernicus Australasia regional data hub provides free access to data collected by the satellites of the European Union’s Copernicus mission, covering Australasia, South-East Asia, the South Pacific, the Indian Ocean and the Australian Antarctic Territory.

There are currently three satellite series in the mission: Sentinel-1 (all-weather radar imaging), Sentinel-2 (high-resolution optical imaging) and Sentinel-3 (optical, radar and altimetry data), with missions planned through to Sentinel-6.

Australia’s data hub contains 5PB of data hosted on the National Computational Infrastructure, and since it went into operation in 2016, it’s served 20PB of downloads to users.

The CSIRO said that it's now been engaged by the Copernicus hub partners to “explore what is now possible for designing, building and operating” next-generation earth observation (EO) hubs.

From today’s 5PB, the partners expect 10PB of storage to be needed soon, with the ability to scale to over 30PB within 10 years.

New data management and access services are needed, and the CSIRO wants to understand what is “becoming possible” for storing EO data and providing “innovative EO data access services”.

The new hub could also host “authoritative replicas” of other data sets for local access.

The CSIRO is also canvassing private sector involvement in the next generation data hub, asking: “What are the many options for services and technologies from organisations for designing, building and operating the future hub located in Australia as an outsourced capability provided by Australian and global industry partners?"

However, even if outsourced the hub must be located “wholly within Australia”.

Partners in the hub consortium include Geoscience Australia, the Queensland, NSW and Western Australian state governments, Landgate, the European Commission, the European Space Agency, Eumetsat, the European Environment Agency, AARNET, and the National Computational Infrastructure.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
copernicuscsirosatellitestrategy

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

TAFE NSW backs Oracle in core transformation

TAFE NSW backs Oracle in core transformation
Cuscal&#8217;s Basiq warns CDR could sever customers&#8217; direct ties to banks

Cuscal’s Basiq warns CDR could sever customers’ direct ties to banks
Bank of Queensland makes "significant" transformation progress

Bank of Queensland makes "significant" transformation progress
Gov services minister to get across IT specialist issue

Gov services minister to get across IT specialist issue

Digital Nation

Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?