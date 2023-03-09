CSIRO appoints first chief digital officer

CSIRO has appointed Rebecca Ostergaard as its first chief digital officer (CDO).

Ostergaard joins CSIRO from Western Australia’s office of digital government, where she was digital services project director.

Before that, her 25 years of experience included deputy director digital solutions at Curtin University, a three-year stint in various technology management roles at the University of Western Australia, and roles in the telecommunications sector.

CSIRO said Ostergaard will lead “how CSIRO will use digital to reimagine the way science is done, and the digital experience for its people and partners”.

CSIRO’s executive director, digital national facilities and collections Elanor Huntington, called Ostergaard “a skilled digital executive with wide experience leading digitisation across multiple sectors."

“She will lead our digital strategy, working with researchers across CSIRO to define and deliver the digital thread that runs through our corporate plan," Huntington said.

“CSIRO has profound ambitions to disrupt the way science is done, to empower our researchers through leading edge digital technologies, skills and ways of working, which will ultimately support CSIRO in using science to create a better future for Australia."

Ostergaard will be based in Perth, and officially joins CSIRO on March 13.