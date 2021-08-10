Cryptocurrency exchange Poloniex to settle US SEC charges

By on
Cryptocurrency exchange Poloniex to settle US SEC charges

Agrees to pay roughly $14.2 million.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission said Poloniex has agreed to pay roughly US$10.4 million (A$14.2 million) to settle charges of operating as an unlicensed cryptocurrency exchange.

The US regulator said Poloniex agreed to settle without admitting or denying the charges.

Launched in 2014, Poloniex was acquired in 2018 by Circle, a payments and digital currency firm whose backers include Goldman Sachs.

Circle announced last month it plans to go public later this year through a merger with special-purpose acquisition company Concord Acquisition Corp in a deal that would value the crypto firm at US$4.5 billion.

In Monday's order, the SEC said from July 2017 through November 2019, Poloniex operated a Web-based global trading platform that "facilitated buying and selling digital assets, including digital assets that were investment contracts and therefore securities." That trading platform was available to US investors as well.

The SEC said despite operating its trading platform, Poloniex did not register as a national securities exchange with regulators.

"Poloniex chose increased profits over compliance with the federal securities laws by including digital asset securities on its unregistered exchange," said Kristina Littman, chief of the SEC enforcement division's cyber unit.

The order came amid a commitment from SEC Commissioner Gary Gensler to better oversee the cryptocurrency sector.

Gensler, at a global conference last week, urged Congress to give the agency more authority to police cryptocurrency trading, lending and platforms, which he called a "Wild West" riddled with fraud and investor risk.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
cryptocurrency finance penalty poloniex sec unlicensed

Sponsored Whitepapers

Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management
Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management
IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights
Forrester Study: Understand the total economic impact of using IBM Cloud Pak&#8482; for Data
Forrester Study: Understand the total economic impact of using IBM Cloud Pak™ for Data
Technology skill development: The strategy for building better teams
Technology skill development: The strategy for building better teams

Events

Most Read Articles

Aussie Broadband makes late push for NBN high-speed upgraders

Aussie Broadband makes late push for NBN high-speed upgraders
Australian Covid-19 vaccine certificates come to digital wallets

Australian Covid-19 vaccine certificates come to digital wallets
Kmart Australia changes the make-up of its data platform

Kmart Australia changes the make-up of its data platform
Defence hands EY $10m for a five month job

Defence hands EY $10m for a five month job

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?