Court Services Victoria appoints chief digital and innovation officer

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Selects staffer with a long history on digital transformation and IT projects.

Court Services Victoria has appointed Pauline Diano as its chief digital and innovation officer, expanding the scope and remit of its previous digital leadership role.

Court Services Victoria appoints chief digital and innovation officer
Pauline Diano (Image credit: LinkedIn)

Diano has a long history with Court Services Victoria, managing IT projects and digital transformation for the Courts, including all of the online systems required at the onset of the pandemic.

She has most recently been leading the delivery of a case management system implementation for the Magistrates' and Children's Courts of Victoria. 

Diano started in her new CDIO role last month, and revealed the move in a brief LinkedIn post last week.

“After many years of delivering major projects for the Courts, I am humbled by this extraordinary opportunity to guide the Courts through the new age of tech and AI,” she wrote.

iTnews verified details of her appointment.

The CDIO role is an evolution of the chief digital officer role at Court Services Victoria.

The last permanent chief digital officer was Jorge Silveira, who left in March 2025. 

It’s understood that Adam Todhunter had been acting head of digital since Silveira’s departure.

The remit of the CDIO spans high-value project delivery and strategic and operational work associated with Court Services Victoria (CSV) Digital.

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