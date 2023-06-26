Commonwealth Bank systems hit by hours-long outage

By on
Commonwealth Bank systems hit by hours-long outage

Customers left unable to transact.

Commonwealth Bank customers are being impacted by a sizable digital systems outage that is affecting access to banking services and payments.

“We're aware some customers are experiencing difficulties accessing some of our services and we are urgently investigating,” the bank said in a statement.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”

The bank said that its call centres were “experiencing high volumes of customer enquiries … due to this incident” and warned of wait times.

The bank said that its branches “are open but there may be delays as we serve other customers”.

It added that branch staff “will not have further information” regarding the bank’s problems, the root cause of which is not clear.

However, customers that had visited a branch said they were being advised that the problems may not clear until the afternoon.

Many customers reported that their bank balances were showing as $0, and that they were unable to make transfers or pay for goods and services.

Others said their established direct debits from accounts had also declined.

The bank’s Facebook channel - where the most up-to-date information on the outage has so far been shared - had a number of posts from users overseas whose payments for accommodation or other travel services had been declined.

Some customers said that services briefly recovered around 10.30am, but those who made use of the brief availability window found that payments or transfers did not complete.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cbacommonwealth bankfinanceoutage

Sponsored Whitepapers

Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
The Future of Digital Identity in Government
The Future of Digital Identity in Government
Secure Public Services for Every Australian
Secure Public Services for Every Australian
7&#189; Questions for Aged Care's Digital Decisions
7½ Questions for Aged Care's Digital Decisions
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department

Most Read Articles

NAB loses personal banking and digital CIO

NAB loses personal banking and digital CIO
ANZ to create major tech hub in Queensland

ANZ to create major tech hub in Queensland
Police Bank takes a "leap to the future"

Police Bank takes a "leap to the future"
Perpetual 'extended outage' caused by security incident at third-party

Perpetual 'extended outage' caused by security incident at third-party

Digital Nation

Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
COVER STORY: The opportunities and risks of cybersecurity insurance in Australia
COVER STORY: The opportunities and risks of cybersecurity insurance in Australia
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?