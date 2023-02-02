Commonwealth Bank splits Digital, Operations and Technology division

Commonwealth Bank splits Digital, Operations and Technology division

Reshapes CDO role, recruits Telstra and Macquarie Group leaders.

The Commonwealth Bank has split its Digital, Operations and Technology (DOT) division previously led by chief digital officer Fredrik Lindström.

The former DOT division was once described online as being “at the intersection of [the] retail banking services (RBS) and enterprise services (ES)” divisions. ES has since been renamed ‘Technology’.

The bank has appointed two executive general managers (EGMs) to lead the new parts.

Lindström shifts from CDO to the new role of EGM of retail technology, reporting to the new group executive of technology and group CIO Gavin Munroe.

Munroe was named as the bank’s tech chief in August last year and started in mid-November.

The other part of the former DOT division is now being led by Meg Bonighton, as EGM of digital and customer.

Her appointment was first revealed in mid-December; she was previously customer management and loyalty executive at Telstra.

Bonighton started in the new EGM role at the Commonwealth Bank on January 30 and is responsible for bringing an increased customer focus to the bank’s digital offering, spanning both its retail and business operations.

“As Australia’s largest bank, with 8 million digitally active customers, CommBank is committed to putting the customer at the heart of all of all our digital design and decision making,” RBS group executive Angus Sullivan said.

“Meg’s appointment will help us to continue to build on our customer-centric approach to banking and digital engagement.”

The bank this week also named a new chief digital officer for retail banking services (RBS) that reports directly to Bonighton.

An email sighted by iTnews announced the new RBS CDO as Ilona Oshana, the current head of digital banking experience at Macquarie Group.

She is set to join the Commonwealth Bank from March 1.

“Ilona is a digital leader with almost a decade-and-a-half of experience covering digital strategy and innovation, digital banking platforms, and customer experience,” Sullivan wrote in the email announcement.

“[She] is a terrific addition to the digital and customer team and will be focused on driving the ongoing end-to-end digitisation across our customer experience.”

At Macquarie, she led and executed digital and innovation strategy for its digital banking experience apps. 

Oshana’s appointment is said to have come “following an extensive recruitment process”.

