Commonwealth Bank brings in CTO

The Commonwealth Bank has appointed a new chief technology officer, with Rodrigo Castillo starting in the role this week.

Rodrigo Castillo (Image credit: Gavin Munroe/LinkedIn)

Castillo was previously the chief information officer for HSBC’s wealth and personal banking (WPB) business in the “Americas” region, based in Mexico City. 

He had been with HSBC in total for over 15 years.

His appointment was announced on LinkedIn by CBA’s group executive for technology and group CIO Gavin Munroe.

Munroe joined CBA in November last year; he also previously worked for HSBC’s WPB business, but as its global CIO, based in London.

“Hitting the ground running this week it has been a pleasure to have Rodrigo Castillo join my executive team as chief technology officer,” Munroe wrote in a LinkedIn post.

“Having senior leadership experience across IT management and infrastructure, we will be working closely together to retain CBA as the leading digital bank in Australia.

“Rodrigo’s positive outcomes with global IT operations management and supporting critical IT services sets us up for further success and extending our competitive edge.”

iTnews understands that Castillo's role is somewhat of a 'chief operations officer' for the bank's technology division, overseeing day-to-day operations.

