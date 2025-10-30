Coles offers ChatGPT Enterprise to corporate staff

By
Follow google news

Ahead of "full workforce rollout".

Coles Group has started deploying ChatGPT Enterprise to “parts” of its corporate workforce ahead of a “full workforce rollout” planned for February 2026.

Coles offers ChatGPT Enterprise to corporate staff

The retailer said the deal was struck as part of a “collaboration” with OpenAI.

It’s hoped that corporate staff will use the tool to “speed up research, reduce administrative tasks, surface data insights, support compliance and fuel idea generation”.

More broadly, Coles is looking to OpenAI to enhance its shopping experience by “helping customers plan, shop and checkout in more personalised, convenient and connected ways” – which suggests ChatGPT-powered features could be incorporated into the retailer’s website or apps.

General manager of data and AI Caroline O’Brien said in a statement that the collaboration with OpenAI “is set to transform the way our teams work”.

Coles already uses AI in other parts of its operation, notably to anticipate demand for certain product categories based on social media trends and to help staff navigate HR-related tasks.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
© Digital Nation
Tags:
aichatgptcolescoles groupemerging techopenairetail

Sponsored Whitepapers

2026 Engineering Reality Report
2026 Engineering Reality Report
How Kraft Heinz Transformed Planning with AI & 5 M+ Data Sets
How Kraft Heinz Transformed Planning with AI & 5 M+ Data Sets
Defend Your Network from the Next Generation of AI Threats
Defend Your Network from the Next Generation of AI Threats
Optus Enterprise Mobility
Optus Enterprise Mobility
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21

Events

Most Read Articles

Lendi Group unveils agentic AI-powered home loan 'guardian'

Lendi Group unveils agentic AI-powered home loan 'guardian'
NBN Co weaves AI and automation into its operational "fabric"

NBN Co weaves AI and automation into its operational "fabric"
Revenue NSW directed to document its AI risk

Revenue NSW directed to document its AI risk
Coles offers ChatGPT Enterprise to corporate staff

Coles offers ChatGPT Enterprise to corporate staff
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?