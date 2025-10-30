Coles offers ChatGPT Enterprise to corporate staff

Coles Group has started deploying ChatGPT Enterprise to “parts” of its corporate workforce ahead of a “full workforce rollout” planned for February 2026.

The retailer said the deal was struck as part of a “collaboration” with OpenAI.

It’s hoped that corporate staff will use the tool to “speed up research, reduce administrative tasks, surface data insights, support compliance and fuel idea generation”.

More broadly, Coles is looking to OpenAI to enhance its shopping experience by “helping customers plan, shop and checkout in more personalised, convenient and connected ways” – which suggests ChatGPT-powered features could be incorporated into the retailer’s website or apps.

General manager of data and AI Caroline O’Brien said in a statement that the collaboration with OpenAI “is set to transform the way our teams work”.

Coles already uses AI in other parts of its operation, notably to anticipate demand for certain product categories based on social media trends and to help staff navigate HR-related tasks.