Coles looks to create Beem-based digital wallet

Offering QR code payments to speed up checkout experience.

Coles Group and Australian Payments Plus (AP+) are set to launch a new digital wallet aimed at creating a smoother checkout process leveraging Beem capabilities.   

The wallet will allow consumers to pay for items using an eftpos QR code in-store.

AP+ is the umbrella entity for BPAY Group, eftpos Australia and NPP Australia.

The planned digital wallet will use mobile payment technology from Beem, formerly Beem it, which eftpos acquired back in 2020 before commencing work on QR code payment features.  

Coles chief executive of emerging businesses George Saoud, said customers “want quick checkouts, no wait times and an easy, seamless payment experience”. 

“We are excited to be working with AP+ to deliver this innovative digital experience for our customers leveraging the Beem wallet technology and the strength of the eftpos QR code platform," he said.

AP+ indicated that it is working with retailers generally “to create new digital innovations” for a better customer experience.  

Already, AP+ has backing from Australia’s 'big four' banks for its digital identity exchange ConnectID platform, which is expected to commence rollout this year. 

