Coles expands its Uber Eats operations

Coles Group is expanding its Uber Eats partnership with plans to offer it from a further 500 stores in the upcoming months.

The service is designed to allow customers to order last-minute items and have them delivered quickly.

Coles is expanding the range of products that can be ordered and delivered via Uber Eats to number in the "thousands".

The expansion plans came not long after the closure of Australian-owned grocery delivery services MilkRun, which similarly operated in the rapid local delivery space.

Melbourne customers are the first to gain access to the expanded Coles Uber Eats services from nearly 40 locations.

Over the new few months, Uber will also back Coles and its liquor store chain, Liquorland with ‘last-mile delivery’ for online customers.

Coles previously expanded its Uber Eats deal back in 2019 when it extended the product offering up for delivery to include milk and bread.

Rival Woolworths similarly has a deal with Uber Eats, including offering one-hour deliveries from selected metro stores.