Cochlear CIO David Hackshall leaves

By on
New technology executive appointed from Ventia.

Cochlear's chief information officer of over seven years, David Hackshall, has left to take up a chief digital officer role at cancer care provider Icon Group. 

A Cochlear spokesperson told iTnews that Hackshall will be replaced by Ventia’s group executive of digital Karen O'Driscoll from February 27.

Hackshall announced his departure from the implantable hearing device company in a Linkedin post yesterday. 

“Icon has seen significant growth in the past few years and I look forward to playing a part in their next phase of growth as healthcare continues to evolve on a digital stage," he wrote.

“Digital evolutions are critical to improving healthcare and I’m excited to see how we can push the boundaries to better support the patient and clinical experience."

Hackshall joined Cochlear back in 2015.

Prior to Cochlear, he was Wesfarmers Insurance's CIO for just over two years.

Cochlear’s new CIO Karen O'Driscoll has worked as infrastructure services provider Ventia’s group executive of digital for two-and-a-half years.

Prior to that, she worked at Broadspectrum, formerly called Transfield Services, for 12 years, holding a number of titles including: group director of IT and executive general manager of PMO and business engagement.

