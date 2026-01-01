Coalition names shadow comms, digital and cyber ministers

The federal opposition has reshaped its shadow ministry under newly-appointed leader Angus Taylor, with new appointments in the main technology portfolios.

Senator Sarah Henderson has been appointed shadow minister for communications and digital safety.

Henderson was previously the shadow minister for communications when the Coalition was led by Peter Dutton.

In a statement, Taylor said that Henderson would “stand up for media competition and free speech, and ensure digital safety efforts target criminals and predators, not lawful Australians.”

The other key technology-related appointment sees Aaron Violi appointed as shadow minister for the digital economy, shadow minister for cyber security, and shadow minister for science, technology and innovation.

Taylor thanked “outgoing members of the shadow ministry” but said that the new leadership and shadow ministry reflected “a fresh beginning”.