Cloud deployment firm Vercel breached, advises secrets rotation

Cloud application deployment platform Vercel said it has suffered a security incident that involves unauthorised access to some of its internal systems, and is advising customers to rotate their secrets.

Vercel has not yet said exactly which of its internal systems were breached, or how many customers were impacted.

The company said it is investigating the incident which appears to be a supply chain attack (see update at the bottom of the story), and has engaged experts and law enforcement.

It published an indicator of compromise (IoC) pointing to a "small, third-party AI [artificial intelligence] tool whose Google Workspace OAuth was the subject of a broader compromise".

Vercel said that the compromise potentially affected hundreds of users across many organisations, and advised Workspace admistrators and Google account owners to check for the 110671459871-30f1spbu0hptbs60cb4vsmv79i7bbvqj.apps.googleusercontent.com OAuth app.

While it investigates the incident, Vercel advised customers to check their activity logs, and to review and rotate environment variables if they contain secrets such as application programming interface (API) keys, tokens, database credentials, or signing keys that were marked as "not sensitive".

Update April 20 2026 The chief executive of Vercel, Guillermo Rauch, said an employee of the company was compromised through the Context.ai AI platform being breached.

Context.ai is an enterprise AI platform that builds agents trained on company-specific institutional knowledge, workflows, and standards.

The platform had been integrated with Vercel's environment and granted deployment-level Google Workspace OAuth scopes, giving attackers a privileged foothold once the platform itself was breached.

Rauch said that through the staffer's compromised company Google Workspace account, the attacker got further access to Vercel environments through enumeration.

The Vercel chief executive believes that the number of customers impacted by the security breach is "quite limited" but didn't provide any numbers.

Vercel is the primary steward of Next.js, the React framework that sees around six million weekly downloads.

"We’ve analysed our supply chain, ensuring Next.js, Turbopack, and our many open source projects remain safe for our community," Rauch said.