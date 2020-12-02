Cloud adoption brought forward by years, says AWS CEO

By on
Cloud adoption brought forward by years, says AWS CEO

As virtual re:Invent conference opens.

The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated cloud adoption by companies by several years, Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy said.

Jassy made the remarks at the company’s re:Invent conference.

Amazon used the marketing event for its cloud service to launch several new services, including a chip called Trainium which targets Nvidia’s core business of powerful chips to train machine learning algorithms.

Trainium will complement Amazon’s Inferentia computing chip, which analyses incoming data from platforms like its Alexa voice assistant.

Jassy also said Amazon was launching Amazon DevOps Guru, a service for detecting operational issues in cloud customers’ technical systems - like memory leaks or overused databases - and for recommending fixes.

And he announced a new query tool that lets businesses enter jargon-filled questions and have AWS suggest answers to them.

Jassy said more than 5000 new customers have begun using the Amazon Connect call centre service during the pandemic.

As a result, Amazon is adding a new machine learning service that helps call centre agents find answers for customers and another to help give a more personalised service, Jassy added.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
andy jassy aws cloud hardware reinvent

Sponsored Whitepapers

Building a ransomware remediation backup strategy
Building a ransomware remediation backup strategy
Forrester's Asia Pacific Predictions 2021 Guide
Forrester's Asia Pacific Predictions 2021 Guide
Adopting a Next-Generation Data Security Approach
Adopting a Next-Generation Data Security Approach
How to be a SOAR winner
How to be a SOAR winner
3 steps to a well-rounded cybersecurity plan
3 steps to a well-rounded cybersecurity plan

Events

Most Read Articles

Australia's head of cyber warfare exits

Australia's head of cyber warfare exits
COVIDSafe data 'incidentally' collected by intelligence agencies in first six months

COVIDSafe data 'incidentally' collected by intelligence agencies in first six months
NBN Co opens instant quote generator for user-pays fibre upgrades

NBN Co opens instant quote generator for user-pays fibre upgrades
NSW driver's licence data breach victims still in the dark after three months

NSW driver's licence data breach victims still in the dark after three months
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?