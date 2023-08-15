Clorox says certain business operations disrupted in cyber attack

Consumer goods maker Clorox said it had taken certain systems offline after unauthorised activity disrupted some business operations.

The company said it had "identified unusual activity on [its] IT systems" and had taken action "out of an abundance of caution as we work to add additional protections and hardening measures to further secure them."

"As a result, some operations are temporarily impaired," it said.

"We are following our business continuity plans and implementing workarounds where possible."

It said it was implementing workarounds for certain offline operations in order to continue servicing its customers and had engaged third-party cyber security experts to support its investigation and recovery efforts.

The company said it was also coordinating with law enforcement to address the issue.

"The investigation into the nature and scope of the incident remains ongoing and is in its very early stages," Clorox said.

"Our team is working diligently to restore systems safely and quickly, and we will ensure all suppliers and customers are updated as necessary."

In addition to its namesake brand, Clorox also has brands including Chux, Brita and Glad.