Clorox reveals financial hit from cyber attack

By

Quarterly revenue hit of up to 28 percent anticipated.

Shares in Clorox were down 8.1 percent, hitting their lowest level since May 2018, after the cleaning supplies company's warned that an August cyber attack would push it into a quarterly loss and slash up to 28 percent off its revenue.

Clorox reveals financial hit from cyber attack

Clorox forecast a loss per share between US$0.35 and US$0.75 for its fiscal first quarter ended September 30, versus a year-ago profit of US$0.68.

It said net sales would fall year-over-year by 23 percent to 28 percent.

After this, Evercore ISI slashed its Clorox price target to US$120 from US$160 and Raymond James downgraded it to 'market perform' from 'outperform'.

Bank of America cut its price target to US$120 from US$145 while Deutsche Bank dropped its target to US$136 from US$155.

BoFA analyst Anna Lizzul, who rates Clorox 'underperform', said its warning of a first-quarter gross margin decline is "particularly notable" as she had expected it to be "the largest quarter for gross margin expansion" in its fiscal year 2024.

Along with the attack and a challenging consumer environment, Lizzul said rising shipment costs from higher oil prices may also push Clorox to reduce promotalsol activity in fiscal year 2024 to protect margins.

And Lizzul saw "little potential to raise prices," since it had made four rounds of price increases in the last 2 years.

On August 14 Clorox said it took some systems offline after unauthorised activity disrupted operations.

Then on September 18 it said first-quarter results could see a "material impact."

On September 29 it said all its manufacturing facilities resumed operations and that it was ramping up production to restock inventories after the attack.

But, Evercore ISI analyst Javier Escalante who rates Clorox 'underperform,' voiced concerns about how long the company took to work out the financial impact.

He also pointed to its warning about "ongoing, but lessening operational impacts in the second quarter."

Escalante described this as a "disconcerting" disconnect between operations, financial planning and reporting in his research note.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
cloroxcybersecuritysecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to reach the &#8216;Holy Grail&#8217; of security and performance with SASE
How to reach the ‘Holy Grail’ of security and performance with SASE
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Transforming Your Business
Transforming Your Business
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide

Events

Most Read Articles

NDIA backs infosec after internal report kept private

NDIA backs infosec after internal report kept private
CISA warns China's BlackTech had control of routers

CISA warns China's BlackTech had control of routers
Gov to make automated decision-making transparent

Gov to make automated decision-making transparent
Nine finds its next group director of cyber security

Nine finds its next group director of cyber security

Digital Nation

How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?