Clarence City Council looks for new CIO

By on
Clarence City Council looks for new CIO
Vivien Patterson.
LinkedIn

The Tasmanian council seeks replacement for Vivien Patterson.

Tasmania’s Clarence City Council is searching for a new chief information officer as  incumbent Vivien Patterson prepares to leave in March.

The state's second-biggest local government behind Launceston is hoping a new CIO will fill the spot in time for Patterson’s departure.

Clarence City Council CEO Ian Nelson told iTnews the new CIO will provide “strategic advice” to both himself and the executive leadership team “on the direction and delivery of council’s digital strategy”.

“[The new CIO provides] vision, leadership and governance of council's ICT, data and digital strategies to support council’s delivery of its strategic plan [and is] responsible for resourcing and delivering council’s cyber security program to protect councils’ assets," Nelson said.

Patterson’s replacement will also lead “business innovation in ICT solutions to meet current and emerging customer needs”, and report to Nelson.

The council has been undertaking a significant digital transformation of its ICT operating systems and infrastructure over the past seven years, including implementing a whole of enterprise, single enterprise resource planning (ERP) system.

It’s now developing customer-facing digital services, with the new CIO expected to continue with this digital programme of work.

Patterson held the CIO from 2019 after first joining the council back in 2018 as its acting business transformation manager.

She then shifted into a manager information services role a few months later, where she helped the council best use its new ERP system implementation. 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
ccarence city councilcioeprgovitstate governmentstrategytraining & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

Securing Australia&#8217;s cyber future
Securing Australia’s cyber future
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
The Total Economic Impact&#8482; Of Juniper Connected Security
The Total Economic Impact™ Of Juniper Connected Security
State of Ransomware Report 2022
State of Ransomware Report 2022
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work

Events

Most Read Articles

Domino's Pizza ends A/NZ CIO search

Domino's Pizza ends A/NZ CIO search
Microsoft to shed 10,000 jobs

Microsoft to shed 10,000 jobs
Cyber Infrastructure Security Centre restructured

Cyber Infrastructure Security Centre restructured
Cochlear CIO David Hackshall leaves

Cochlear CIO David Hackshall leaves

Digital Nation

Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?