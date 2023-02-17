ClamAV vulnerability hits Cisco security software

ClamAV vulnerability hits Cisco security software

Remote code execution bug patched.

Cisco has revealed that a vulnerability discovered in the open source ClamAV antivirus scanning engine affects some of its security products.

The bug, CVE-2023-20032, was patched on Wednesday by ClamAV’s maintainers.

“A vulnerability in the HFS+ partition file parser of ClamAV versions 1.0.0 and earlier, 0.105.1 and earlier, and 0.103.7 and earlier could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to execute arbitrary code," ClamAV’s advisory stated.

Cisco’s advisory elaborated by stating that “this vulnerability is due to a missing buffer size check that may result in a heap buffer overflow write."

"An attacker could exploit this vulnerability by submitting a crafted HFS+ partition file to be scanned by ClamAV on an affected device," Cisco said.

"A successful exploit could allow the attacker to execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the ClamAV scanning process, or else crash the process, resulting in a denial of service (DoS) condition.”

Cisco uses ClamAV in its Secure Endpoint (formerly Advanced Malware Protection for Endpoints) for Windows, MacOS, and Windows; its Secure Endpoint Private Cloud; and its Secure Web Appliance products.

Fixes have been published for all products.

The networking giant also announced that its Nexus Dashboard has been patched to fix a denial-of-service vulnerability, CVE-2023-20014, in its DNS request handling.

“An attacker could exploit this vulnerability by sending a continuous stream of DNS requests to an affected device," Cisco said.

"A successful exploit could allow the attacker to cause the coredns service to stop working or cause the device to reload, resulting in a DoS condition.” 

