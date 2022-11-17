Cisco raises full-year outlook; announces restructure

Cisco Systems raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast amid easing supply chain hurdles and announced US$600 million (A$890 million) in severance and other charges related to a new restructuring, which could impact roughly 5 percent of its workforce.

The company said the restructuring plan will begin in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023.

"This is not about reducing our workforce - in fact we will have roughly the same number of employees at the end of this fiscal year as we had when we started," Cisco said, adding it would focus its resources on its enterprise networking and security businesses.

The restructuring comes at a time when companies including Amazon.com and Facebook's parent Meta Platforms are making deep cuts to their employee base to navigate a potential downturn in the economy.

Cisco said it would book the charges over the next few quarters, which included some costs related to downsizing its office space as more people work in a hybrid home-and-office model.

The company will talk to its employees on Thursday about the restructuring plan, CEO Chuck Robbins said in a post-earnings call.

Cisco's revenue was US$13.63 billion in the first quarter.

Easing supply chain snags and Cisco's recent investments in cloud offerings and targeted price hikes have helped the company improve its business and attract customers amid an economic slowdown.