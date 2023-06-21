Cisco launches new AI networking chips

By on
Cisco launches new AI networking chips

To compete with Broadcom, Marvell.

Cisco Systems has launched networking chips for AI supercomputers that would compete with offerings from Broadcom and Marvell Technology.

Chips from its SiliconOne series are being tested by five of the six major cloud providers, Cisco said, without naming the firms.

Key cloud players include Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, which together dominate the market for cloud computing, according to Bofa Global Research.

The rising popularity of AI applications such as ChatGPT, which is powered by a network of GPUs, has made the speed at which these individual chips communicate extremely important.

Cisco is a major supplier of networking equipment including ethernet switches, which connect devices such as computers, laptops, routers, servers and printers to a local area network.

It said the latest generation of its ethernet switches, called G200 and G202, have double the performance, compared with the previous generation, and can connect up to 32,000 GPUs together.

"G200 & G202 are going to be the most powerful networking chips in the market fueling AI/ML workloads enabling the most power-efficient network," Cisco fellow and formerly principal engineer Rakesh Chopra said.

Cisco said the chips could help in carrying out AI and machine learning tasks with 40 percent fewer switches and a lesser lag, while being more power efficient.

In April, Broadcom announced the Jericho3-AI chip that can connect up to 32,000 GPU chips together.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
aiciscohardware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
The Future of Digital Identity in Government
The Future of Digital Identity in Government
Secure Public Services for Every Australian
Secure Public Services for Every Australian
7&#189; Questions for Aged Care's Digital Decisions
7½ Questions for Aged Care's Digital Decisions
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department

Most Read Articles

ACT government investigating Barracuda exploitation

ACT government investigating Barracuda exploitation
Airwallex used data-driven approach to justify high-spec hardware

Airwallex used data-driven approach to justify high-spec hardware
AWS is considering AMD's new AI chips

AWS is considering AMD's new AI chips
Australia's quantum industry prepares grants for early 2024

Australia's quantum industry prepares grants for early 2024

Digital Nation

Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
COVER STORY: The opportunities and risks of cybersecurity insurance in Australia
COVER STORY: The opportunities and risks of cybersecurity insurance in Australia
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?