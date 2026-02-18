Cisco and Qunnect build quantum network

By
Follow google news

Using New York fibre optic cables.

Cisco Systems and startup Qunnect said they have built and operated a quantum network between Brooklyn and Manhattan in New York which sends signals over real-world fibre optic cables and works as well as studies ‌in labs.

Cisco and Qunnect build quantum network

The experiment, which used Brooklyn, New York-based Qunnect's ‌hardware ‌and Cisco's software, solved some key challenges ‌in building such networks in existing data ⁠centres and cities.

Quantum computers tap quantum physics to perform calculations that would take conventional computers thousands of years, but they often require bulky cryogenic cooling equipment.

Qunnect CEO Noel Goddard said ​the company's approach requires cryogenic cooling only at one central hub, while other data centres connected to the ⁠hub can use room-temperature equipment.

Quantum computers and networks are normally sensitive to the slightest vibration from the world around them, but a research paper released by Cisco and Qunnect said the startup's technology - specifically devices called automatic polarisation controllers - keeps the quantum network intact over a 17.6 kilometre stretch of fiber optic cable.

"It corrects for real-world problems," Goddard said, noting that "data centres ​have these tens of kilometres of fibre, ⁠and they run through all sorts of different ⁠patch panels, all of the things that make it look like a rat's nest."

Ramana ​Kompella, vice president and head of Cisco Research, called the experiment "foundational" ‌to Cisco's ⁠goal of one day connecting quantum computers together inside a data centre and then connecting those quantum data centers into a quantum internet.

In the short term, practical ‌quantum networks could be used in fields such as trading stocks, Kompella said.

A quantum technique called "teleportation" can allow physically separated computers to share information instantaneously, rather than taking a few milliseconds to ​move information at the speed of light.

"Trading computers that are tens of kilometers away, and they want to make a coordinated decision or a stock sell or ‌a buy, ⁠without hitting the speed of ​light limitations you typically have. Quantum entanglement networks can actually really help," Kompella said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
cisconetworkingquantum

Sponsored Whitepapers

Uncomplicate IT Service Delivery with AI Agents
Uncomplicate IT Service Delivery with AI Agents
Getting ahead of the tech: what&#8217;s next for Australian organisations in digital transformation
Getting ahead of the tech: what’s next for Australian organisations in digital transformation
Fintech compliance made fast and secure
Fintech compliance made fast and secure
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM

Events

Most Read Articles

Sydney Metro quietly abandoned M1 5G network hopes

Sydney Metro quietly abandoned M1 5G network hopes
Optus fast-tracks network operations insourcing from Nokia

Optus fast-tracks network operations insourcing from Nokia
Sydney Metro West to use private 5G network

Sydney Metro West to use private 5G network
iTnews Executive Retreats: Creating Space for Leadership Conversations that Matter

iTnews Executive Retreats: Creating Space for Leadership Conversations that Matter
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?